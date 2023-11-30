Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a growth of 1,889.5% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:KZIA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,379. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

