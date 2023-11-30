Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 1,842.0% in November

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a growth of 1,842.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Juva Life Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JUVAF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,257. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Juva Life has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
About Juva Life
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Juva Life
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.