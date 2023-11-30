Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 1,842.0% in November

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a growth of 1,842.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Juva Life Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JUVAF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,257. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Juva Life has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Get Juva Life alerts:

About Juva Life

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Juva Life Inc acquires, owns, and operates in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors in California, the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Resale of Merchandise and Cannabis-Derived Products and Cultivation and Sale of Trim and Flowers. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.