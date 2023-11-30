Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 409.1% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Trading Up 11.8 %

Clean Earth Acquisitions stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 80,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,796. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLINR. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 158.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 272,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166,880 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 884,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 184,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,147,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 234,801 shares in the last quarter.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

