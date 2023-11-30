Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eskay Mining Trading Up 15.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ESKYF traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.34. The company had a trading volume of 98,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,250. Eskay Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

