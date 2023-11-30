Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Rises By 561.0%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 561.0% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 87,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EFR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 27,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,097. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

