Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Up 505.2% in November

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, an increase of 505.2% from the October 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

FECCF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 23,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,135. Frontera Energy has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

