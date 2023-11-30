Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Up 505.2% in November

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, an increase of 505.2% from the October 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Frontera Energy Stock Down 1.6 %
FECCF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 23,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,135. Frontera Energy has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
