Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,300 shares, an increase of 2,388.0% from the October 31st total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 59.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TIVC stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 1,043,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,997. Tivic Health Systems has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $144.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.08.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

