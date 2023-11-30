DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in November

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th.

DBS Group Stock Down 0.2 %

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of DBSDY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $88.98 and a 52 week high of $110.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $1.3729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

