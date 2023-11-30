DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in November

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DBSDY
DBS Group Stock Down 0.2 %
DBS Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $1.3729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
DBS Group Company Profile
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DBS Group
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.