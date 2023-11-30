Natixis Sells 354,313 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,796 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 354,313 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,111.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,111.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,745 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

