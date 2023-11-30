Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,351. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.92.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

