Natixis Has $7.87 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 153.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,869 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Toro were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,336,000 after acquiring an additional 207,532 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,337,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,034,000 after acquiring an additional 419,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,489,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toro

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.