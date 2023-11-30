Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 23,387 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.09% of PNM Resources worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 45,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 516.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 231,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 64.7% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 240,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 94,291 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,713. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

