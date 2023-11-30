The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hershey were worth $83,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1,525.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 203.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $185.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.94.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

