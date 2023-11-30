General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 362,581 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of General Motors worth $84,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

