Natixis Sells 244 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,596,505,000 after acquiring an additional 465,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,988 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $215.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.56. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.