argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 165,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 250,042 shares.The stock last traded at $435.93 and had previously closed at $435.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.43.

Get argenx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARGX

argenx Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $486.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 0.79.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.