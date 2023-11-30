Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 662,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,097,320 shares.The stock last traded at $10.93 and had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair cut Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $597,834.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,137,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,867,675.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,730 shares of company stock worth $3,513,274. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

