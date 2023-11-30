MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 810,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,470,815 shares.The stock last traded at $25.64 and had previously closed at $25.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNSO. TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in MINISO Group by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,376 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MINISO Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

