Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 3.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $52.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $43.96 and last traded at $43.81. Approximately 938,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,147,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vertiv by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.