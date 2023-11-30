Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 28,368 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 153.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,795 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,171 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 513,682 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after buying an additional 778,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 53.7% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 246,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

