Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,053,463 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,229,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,053,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $141,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,925,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,684,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.35, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $45.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

