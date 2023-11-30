Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,954,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $125,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

CTRA stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 491,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.