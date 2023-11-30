Thematics Asset Management Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Thematics Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $251,551,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PAYC traded down $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $178.47. The stock had a trading volume of 73,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,426. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.43 and its 200 day moving average is $277.33. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

