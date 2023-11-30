70,000 Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Bought by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.39% of Middlesex Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 17.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $63.34. 2,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

About Middlesex Water

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.