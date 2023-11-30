Thematics Asset Management Purchases 78,000 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 550,000 shares of company stock worth $8,716,500. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.