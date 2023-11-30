Credit Suisse AG Has $92.43 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $92,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $973.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $939.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $936.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,973 shares of company stock valued at $18,490,026. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

