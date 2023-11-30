Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 885,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Xylem were worth $99,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

