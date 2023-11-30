BlackRock Inc. Sells 679,498 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,479,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 679,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.76% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $3,135,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $383.91 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.49 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.