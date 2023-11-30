Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of La-Z-Boy worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $33.92.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About La-Z-Boy

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

