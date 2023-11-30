Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,903 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

