CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike updated its Q4 guidance to $0.81-0.82 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.15. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $235.63.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after buying an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,785,000 after buying an additional 91,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.