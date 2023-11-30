Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 280.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

ADUS stock opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

