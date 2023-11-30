Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,720. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.