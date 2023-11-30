Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Down to $24.99

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.99, but opened at $24.26. Arvinas shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 132,543 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Guggenheim raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

Get Arvinas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARVN

Arvinas Stock Down 8.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Arvinas by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after buying an additional 45,799 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 79.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 407.9% during the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 104,409 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 33.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.