Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.98, but opened at $28.11. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 131,733 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,465. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

