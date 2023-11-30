Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.55. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 73,715 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.