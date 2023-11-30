Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Up 5.1%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 60,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 738,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COGT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

