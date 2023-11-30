AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Down 4.4%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.68. 4,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 97,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

AlTi Global Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 971,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 88.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 1,223.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 315,530 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter worth about $3,216,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

