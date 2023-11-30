Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Up 5%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.69. Approximately 223,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 406,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $909.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 2,199,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,239,744.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,937.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.