Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 4,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 26,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Sky Harbour Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 85.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,125 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Sky Harbour Group worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

