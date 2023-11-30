ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Trading Up 5%

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.14 and last traded at $88.83. Approximately 98,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 225,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.36.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $553.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

