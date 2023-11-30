MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Up 7.6%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.31 and last traded at $45.52. Approximately 125,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 517,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 67,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,435,312 shares in the company, valued at $483,512,083.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

