Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 592.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Deswell Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,664 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Deswell Industries worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Deswell Industries Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of DSWL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. Deswell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Deswell Industries Announces Dividend

About Deswell Industries

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

(Get Free Report)

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

