CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 621.1% in November

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 621.1% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CSL Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,139. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.60. CSL has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
CSL Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.