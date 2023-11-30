CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 621.1% in November

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 621.1% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSL Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,139. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.60. CSL has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.