Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $65,536,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,514,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,125,594,514.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,990,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,487,915. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.04. The firm has a market cap of $416.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

