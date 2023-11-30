E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 678.8% in November

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 678.8% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

EONGY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 24,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. E.On has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E.On will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

