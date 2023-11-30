Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,293,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,069 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 58,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in CVS Health by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.42. 2,781,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,585,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

