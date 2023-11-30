Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,700,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 51,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.59 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $138.93.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

