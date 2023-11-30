Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 357 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $158.18. 1,136,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,613. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.69.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

