Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $249,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

ITW traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $241.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.41 and its 200 day moving average is $238.43. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

